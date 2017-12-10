BL Kapur Super Speciality Hospital case: Father alleges negligence, overcharging after girl dies in Delhi

Another case of alleged medical negligence comes into light

In yet another unfortunate case in Delhi, a man lost his 9-year-old daughter due to alleged ‘medical negligence’ by hospital authorities. Neeraj Garg has alleged that his daughter passed away at BL Kapur Super Speciality Hospital in Karol Bagh due to negligence. “My daughter underwent a transplant (bone marrow) at the hospital. After a few days, she fell sick, faced breathing problems and severe headache. Doctors continued to say that all this is normal,” said Garg. He further stated that the doctors asked for her daughter to be shifted to the ventilator and called it a normal process. “A few days later, doctors said that they will have to shift her to ICU as she had some infection. And what was most shocking was when the doctors said now she will have to be shifted to a ventilator because of breathing issues. They said this is a normal process so don’t worry,”‘ said Garg. Putting the blame of his daughter’s death on the hospital, the emotional father stated, “On 25th November, my daughter passed away. Our daughter will never be back now. I want an answer from the hospital! They are at fault.” The father has also accused the hospital of presenting inflated bills.

This has been the third case of alleged medical negligence in the recent past. A few days ago, Delhi Max Hospital (Situated in Shalimar Bagh) had declared the new-born twin babies dead. When the newborns were taken to the cremation ground, it came to light, that one of the babies was still alive after the family noticed some movement in one of the plastic bags. Later, the family had lodged a complaint with the police. The Delhi government has already cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect.

In yet another case, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram was accused of medical negligence and overcharging in its treatment of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue. Health minister JP Nadda had also sought a detailed report from Fortis Memorial Research Institute in response to allegations of medical negligence.