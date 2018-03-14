Trouble for Amit Shah’s ‘Left-Mukt Bharat’ call, BJP’s sole Kerala ally BDJS walks out of NDA

Vellapally Natesan. (IE)

More woes appear to be in store for Bharatiya Janata Party as their only ally in Kerala, Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BJDS), broke ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BDJS is the political arm of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) which is an organisation that works majorly for the backwards Ezhavas. According to a Times Now report, Hindu Ezhava leader Vellapally Natesan launched BDJS in December 2015 and soon formed an alliance with BJP. Tushar was made the leader of the party.

Top BDJS leaders, especially Natesan, have been reportedly displeased with its ally over repeated requests for positions in corporations not being fulfilled by the BJP. Moreover, the BDJS founder also has been critical of BJP leaders in Kerala pubically, the report added.

Natesan also visited Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram last year which had led to speculations over a plan in the works. Natesan time and again has said that his party would break alliance with BJP and move to the Left camp.

Though Natesan does not hold any post in the BDJS, he is the general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) — the social movement of the Ezhavas that propagates the values of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru. The Ezhava community in Kerala accounts for over 50 percent of the Hindus in the state, which has a population of 3.30 crore.

According to a report by the Hindu, the SNDO Yogam general secretary also said that BJP would not win the Chengannur assembly elections without BDJS’ support. Natesan added that the BJP’s state leadership was not running NDA affairs in Kerala in an acceptable manner.

The development comes on a day when BJP lost its Gorakhpur bastion for the first time in 25 years in the assembly elections which were held on Sunday. Moreover, the Amit Shah-led party also lost in Phulpur and Araria, Bihar.