BJP’s Sambit Patra hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress leader is ‘janeudhari’ in Gujarat, ‘Maulana’ in UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a poetic taunt and said that Gandhi’s religious credentials change like weather. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a poetic taunt and said that Gandhi’s religious credentials change like weather. He said that Gandhi becomes a “janeudhari Hindu” (one who wears the sacred thread) when he is in Gujarat, however, when the Congress Vice President is in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, he becomes a maulana (Muslim religious scholars). “Badalte hue mausam ka badalta hua parwana hun main, Gujarat mein janeudhari hindu hun toh UP-Bihar mein maulana hun main (I am licensed for the changing season, I am a Jnanewari Hindu in Gujarat, I am Maulana in UP-Bihar),” Patra said while addressing the media. Last week after his visit to the Somnath temple, Gandhi got mired in a controversy after his name was found written on the entry register meant for non-Hindus. The Congress party after which had claimed Rahul Gandhi is a janeudhari Hindu. The party called it “fake” and said that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy against the leader and insisting him to declare his religious faith before people.

A purported photocopy of the page of the register for non-Hindus with names of Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel written on it went viral on social media soon after their visit to the shrine on November 29. According to some media reports, the register entry at Somnath is only required for people from other faiths visiting the famed temple. Lately, in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning hard and has been visiting a number of temples across the state. The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December, while counting of votes is scheduled for 18 December.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party on Tuesday to clear their stand on the Ram Janmabhoomi case after (party leader and) lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that hearing in the matter should be held after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In reply to which the Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said his party had been consistently saying that the government and political parties should take a decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue at the earliest after consulting the Supreme Court. He said the order of the apex court in this regard should be acceptable to all.