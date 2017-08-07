BJP’s Poonam Mahajan meets Rajinikanth at his residence

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Poonam Mahajan on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his home in Chennai. (Twitter/poonam_mahajan)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha national president Poonam Mahajan on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his home in Chennai, reported ANI. Meanwhile, the report also suggests that BJP sources have denied it was not a ‘political’ meeting. Mahajan visited Tamil Nadu to participate in a rally that was attended by BJP leaders. After meeting Rajinikanth and his wife Latha, Poonam tweeted pictures of the meeting and captioned its, “One of the most humble couples I have ever met Lathaji and Thalaiva @superstarrajini ji.”

One of the most humble couples I have ever met ???????????? Lathaji and Thalaiva @superstarrajini ji. pic.twitter.com/cBje3aWD5Z — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) August 6, 2017

This meeting comes amid the speculation of Rajinikanth’s possible political plunge. On Thursday, when reporters asked the Tamil superstar about his recent comments on entering politics, he declined to answer any political questions and said, “Please don’t ask political questions,” PTI reported.

Earlier, in his comment, Rajinikanth maintained that the political system is ‘corrupt’ and democracy is in a ‘rotten’ state in Tamil Nadu. The actor then hinted that he will join politics as he appealed fans to be ready for ‘war’ at the right time. However, PTI reported that last week, the 66-year-old superstar had said he had no desire to join politics, but if he did, he would show the door to all ‘money-minded’ people. “My life is in the hands of God. I’m not sure what he has in store for me. But I will always perform the duty that he bestows on me. So, don’t feel disappointed if I don’t enter politics,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP national secretary H Raja on Wednesdays said Rajinikanth is a ‘popular’ personality. Raja added that he is welcome to join the saffron party.