BJP’s National Executive Meet in Bhubaneswar will have no impact on BJD, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said he is not scared of BJP National Executive Meet to held in Bhubaneswar. (Source: PTI)

The Biju Janata Dal President and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday that Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Executive Meet in Bhubaneswar will have no impact on his party. After winning Uttar Pradesh, Odisha was believed to be BJP’s next target and taking a huge step in that direction, the party decided to organise its next Executive Meet in Bhubaneswar but Naveen Patnaik is not scared of the step. The meeting is scheduled to take place on 15th and 16th April.

This will be a gap of 20 years that BJP’s national executive meeting will be held in Bhubaneswar. The two-day meet comes in the backdrop of the party’s success in the recently-held panchayat polls when it won 297 zilla parishad seats, a nine-fold increase from its previous tally of 36 seats in 2012. To make this meet a success among the people, some big party names including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Dharmendra Pradhan are likely to attend the meeting.

You may also want to watch:

Senior BJP leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi who were recently in the news for the Babri Masjid demolition case are also likely to take part in the event. This is the fourth time the party is holding its national executive meet in Odisha after 1982, 1992 and 1997. Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said that Modi and Shah will express their gratitude to the people of Odisha for their support to the BJP in the just concluded panchayat elections. Apart from passing resolutions for the coming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the paty’s national executive will decide its strategy to build on its success of the panchayat polls in Odisha.

On the other hand, JD (U) leader Ajay Alok told it is very difficult to implement Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s order of 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters. “It is easy to take decisions in the cabinet but very difficult to implement on ground level. Yogi Adityanath will have to see how he is going to make this decision work. If he succeeds he will get praises but if not, then he should be ready for the criticism as well,” JD (U) leader Ajay Alok told ANI.