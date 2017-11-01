BJP’s Gujarat Assembly elections campaign video out, goes viral as the party finally shows ‘face of Vikas’; watch

The video has gone viral on Twitter. (Photo made out of video)

Right from the moment polling and counting schedule was announced by Election Commission for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017, every day there is something new taking place in the political corridors. Now, BJP on Wednesday released a campaign video for Gujarat elections. The video has gone viral on Twitter. The campaign video focusses on PM Narendra Modi’s big policy decisions and achievements like demonetisation, Start Up India, Jan Dhan Yojana, etc. The video also takes on dynasty politics naming Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav-Akhilesh and Lalu Yadav-Tejashwi. Moreover, the video cites how PM Narendra Modi is building a new India. The video was released on Twitter with title – “Main Hoon Vikas, Main Hoon Gujarat.”

The stage is already set for a high-stakes battle between the state’s ruling BJP and the Congress in Gujarat.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14, the Election Commission had announced.

The votes will be counted on December 18.

The first phase will be held in 89 of the 182 seats and will cover 19 of 33 districts.The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the remaining 93 assembly seats in 14 districts. The last date for filing nominations in the first phase is November 21. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 24. For the second phase, candidates can file their nominations till November 27. They can withdraw their nominations till November 30.

All voters in Gujarat will be able to see their votes cast through Voter-Verified Paper Trail Audit (VVPAT) machines, which will be installed along with electronic voting machines (EVMs).