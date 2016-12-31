BJP’s growth in Tripura due to ‘our weakness’: CPI

The ruling CPI-M in Tripura has said the BJP managed to increase its vote in the recent bypolls in the state. (Reuters)

The ruling CPI-M in Tripura has said the BJP managed to increase its vote in the recent bypolls in the state taking advantage of “our organisational weakness and by luring people with false assurances.”

“The results of the recent two by-elections held for two Assembly seats and by-polls in panchayat seats show that the BJP managed to increase their votes,” Party Secretary Bijan Dhar told reporters last night.

“All these things happened due to our organisational weakness and due to their alluring people by giving false assurances,” he said.

“Taking advantage of being in power at the Centre they also misused money to woo voters,” Dhar said.

He alleged that RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP have brought their activists from outside the state for trying to build up a political base for the party.

“Those activists are indulging in false campaign against the Left Front government and organising demonstrations in front of the residences of ministers, government offices and roads by raising false issues,” Dhar said.

“We have asked the administration and common people to remain alert about the activities of the BJP activists,” he said.

He said the opposition Congress has become “very weak” due to split in their party and the breakaway faction who formed Trinamool Congress in the state also could not be certain about their political future in the state.The Left Front has been in power for the last 23 years in Tripura.

The CPI(M) party secretary alleged that BJP was trying to create a division among the tribals for their narrow political agenda and trying to persuade anti-Left tribal parties like Indigenous Political Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) to join their fold.

Tribals constitute one third of the state’s population, he said

A two-day state committee meeting of the party ended on Friday where it was decided to sharpen the political and ideological movement against the anti-Left parties in the state and to protect communal harmony, peace and development of the state.