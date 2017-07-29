BJP’s greed for power is putting democracy at risk, says BSP supremo Mayawati

Lashing out at the BJP for its “greed for power”, BSP supremo Mayawati today said the recent developments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have put “democracy at risk”.(PTI)

Lashing out at the BJP for its “greed for power”, BSP supremo Mayawati today said the recent developments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have put “democracy at risk”. “The political developments in Goa, Manipur, Bihar and now in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are proof enough that the Modi government has put democracy at risk,” she said in a statement here. “BJP’s greed for power has turned into lust for power.. the manner in which the official machinery and power is being misused is most condemnable,” she said. The BSP chief said the central government had misused its power in a very blatant manner in Gujarat following which MLAs have been forced to leave their state and move to a safer place. After forming its government in Goa and Manipur by “crushing democracy”, whatever is happening in Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh is an example of misuse of official machinery like ED, CBI, income tax etc against opposition leaders, she said.

All this is being done to divert attention from the wrong policies and works of the BJP government, she said.

“The governments in Odisha and West Bengal are also facing ‘official’ terror,” she alleged. On the resignation by three MLCs, two from Samajwadi Party and one of BSP in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati said rather than bowing before the BJP, they should have faced the challenge.