BJP’s Amit Malviya hits back, drops Twitter bomb on Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s charge of data theft

Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Monday hit back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his claims that the Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi app was leaking data to a US firm. Sharing screenshots of the clauses mentioned in Congress’ own official android app, Malviya said: “Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore.”

Malviya pointed out that the Congress app mentions sharing people’s data with a number of third-party organisations. “Full marks to @INCIndia for stating upfront that they’ll give your data to **practically anyone** – undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even ‘groups with similar causes’. In theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet,” he said.

He claimed that Congress is sharing people’s data with ‘Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang and Chinese embassy’. “When Congress says they will share your data with like-minded groups, the implications are grave. From Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally ‘renowned’ orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open,” he said.

In his concluding tweet, Malviya suggested that Congress will take all the data and share it worldwide with organisations like Cambridge Analytica.

Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ceCTkod17D — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

“Inspired by Sonia Gandhi’s ‘all power no accountability’ dictum, Congress will take all your data, even share it worldwide with orgs like Cambridge Analytica but will not take responsibility of it! Their own policy says so,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of data sharing from his official App without users’ consent. Gandhi’s attack on Modi was based on a media report which claimed that data was stolen from his official App — NaMo App — without consent of the users. “Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

