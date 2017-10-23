BJP youth wing holds first-ever convention in Kashmir, invokes ex PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

In an unprecedented move, BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had held its first ever convention in Kashmir yesterday. (IE image)

In an unprecedented move, BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had held its first ever convention in Kashmir yesterday, according to Indian Express report. With an aim to put forward a secular face, BJYM had shouted slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’. BJYM had invoked formar Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘doctrine of Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat’. BJYM president Poonam Mahajan had described the occasion as ‘historic’ as she addressed a gathering of around 1,000 men and women at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. “When I was told that this is going to be the BJP youth wing’s first ever convention in Kashmir, I was a bit nervous. I have come from Bollywood city. After seeing you here in such large numbers, I can only repeat a Bollywood dialogue. ‘This is just a trailer, friends, the complete superhit movie is yet to come’,” Mahajan, BJP MP from Mumbai, said.

Mahajan also had claimed the three years of the BJP rule in Jammu and Kashmir had led the state to prosperity even as she blamed some elements for trying to create hurdles in the path of development. “The three years of BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir has led to the prosperity of the state and the present gathering indicates as much,” Mahajan said, addressing a party rally.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Mocha president said, there were certain elements who wanted to throw a spanner in the works done by the BJP. “Some elements want to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere created by the BJP for their vested interests. But, the youth of Kashmir want to work for the peace and prosperity of the state,” she asserted.

Mahajan was welcomed at the venue with slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and “BJP zindabad”. A few minutes later, came the call for prayer from a mosque nearby, which was quickly followed by an announcement: “Sab khamosh ho jayein, azaan ho rahi hai (Everyone be silent, there is a call for prayer).” Later, referring to Vajpayee, Mahajan said, “Vajpayeeji said Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat and Kashmiriyat. We have to move forward with Insaniyat. Neighbours can’t be changed but we want peace.”