BJP working on “charge sheet” against Congress government in Meghalaya

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav today said the party would come up with a “charge sheet” against the alleged corrupt practices by the Mukul Sangma-led Congress government in Meghalaya. “Certainly at an appropriate time, the party will come up with a charge sheet which is being prepared against the government led by chief minister Mukul Sangma,” Madhav told reporters during his two-day visit to the state capital today. He, however, said that the party will also make specific allegations of corruption against the present state government. “I want to make it very clear we have nothing against an individual but we are against the government led by Mukul Sangma,” Madhav added. He said the state should be freed from the corrupt, inept and misrule of Mukul Sangma for almost a decade. The Legislative Assembly elections for 60 constituencies in the state will be held early next year. “Meghalaya deserves better and its people deserves much better. The BJP is here before the people of Meghalaya as an alternative for a better and brighter future of the state,” he said.

Earlier, Madhav convened a core committee meeting of the party to discuss on the preparation for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to poll-bound Meghalaya on December 16. Apart from his official engagements, the prime minister will also be addressing a rally of the BJP to mark the launching of its election campaign in Meghalaya, he said. He said the BJP is going to the people with the slogan “Meghalaya deserves change”. Besides central ministers, the rally will also be attended by the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states in the Northeast including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland.

According to Madhav, the rally will be an indication of how seriously the party is entering the election fray in the state. “We are hoping that a good number of political leaders of different parties would join the BJP when the PM visits here on that day and afterwards. We are in touch with a good number of them. We welcome all of them as BJP doors are always open to right thinking and good leaders in the state,” Madhav said. He further urged the social leaders, professionals, eminent citizens to support the BJP for better and brighter Meghalaya.