BJP workers protest against AAP Government over MCD funds, police use water cannons

With two -day winter session of the Delhi Assembly began today, the BJP workers protested outside Vidhan Sabha in the national capital seeking release of MCD funds by the Aam Admi Party Government. Police had to use water cannons to disperse protestors.

Last Friday, leaders of BJP-ruled municipal corporations were detained after similar protests outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

Those who were detained after the protest include sevaral BJP councillors, including mayors, leaders and few office-bearers of standing committees of the South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations were later released.

They were demanding that the AAP Government release municipal funds as per recommendations of the 4th Delhi Finance Commission (DFC), which have not yet been implemented.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had also slammed Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not meeting the councillors who had requested his appointment to discuss the financial crises being faced by civic bodies and the problems which they face while providing sanitation and health services for the people of the national capital.

The three MCDs, the North and East corporations have said that that they have been hit by financial crisis because of “non-release” of due funds by the Delhi government. On the other hand the city governmnt has claimed that it has released “maximum funds” to the civic bodies in past five years.

(With inputs from PTI)