BJP workers plan a response to ‘chaiwala’ meme during PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat this Sunday

In a response to Youth Congress’ meme hitting out Prime Minister Narendra Modi humble background, the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat will listen to the radio programme of Prime Minister while having tea on November 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the election campaign in Gujarat. He will visit the state on November 27 and 29. He is expected to address eight rallies in various parts of Gujarat. The first phase of election will take place on December 9.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the party workers of BJP at the 50,128 booths in Gujarat plans to join and listen “Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath” at their respective booths. Gujarat BJP president Bhupender Yadav while addressing a press conference said: “On the morning of November 26, we have organised Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath, wherein our workers would listen to the prime minister’s radio programme at all the booths while having tea with people. This exercise is aimed at establishing a direct dialogue with the people.”

The BJP leader said the Opposition party always undermines the strength of the common man. His response was apparently referring to the Youth Congress’ tweet mocking Modi. “Our PM has earned respect in India and also around the world. Congress leaders are not able to understand the power of the common man. They are desperate and the leaders of the Congress Party are misusing social media,” Yadav said.

Jagdish Bhavsar, the BJP spokesperson said: “When Mann Ki Baat, Chai Ke Saath airs, the party workers will discuss problems and challenges related to Gujarat. The party workers will also discuss insults said by Congressmen.”

The meme was posted by the Youth Congress’s online magazine Yuva Desh’s official Twitter handle. The meme showed a photograph of Modi, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May in conversation. In the conversation PM Modi in a conversation with the two leaders – “Aap logon ne dekha vipaksh mere kaise kaise maimai banvata hai?” Trump corrects him, saying the word is pronounced as ‘meme’ – “usse maimai nahin, meme kehte hain”. May tells Modi to sell tea – “Tu chai bech”.

On November 29, Modi will be in the state to visit Morbi at 11 am, Prachi (Gir Somnath) at 1.25 pm, Palitana (Bhavnagar) at 3.30 pm and Navsari at 5.30 pm. “Each rally has been organised in a way that people from five to six constituencies can also attend it,” said Yadav.