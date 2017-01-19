BJP worker killed in Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency; Party calls day-long ‘hartal’

A BJP worker was allegedly hacked to death in politically violent Kannur district of Kerala. (PTI image)

A BJP worker was allegedly hacked to death in politically violent Kannur district of Kerala. The incident took place near Dharmadom, which happens to be the constituency of state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. BJP, meanwhile, alleged that CPM is behind the murder and has called a ‘hartal’ in the area. The violence at the district of Kannur has a long trail in time, between political parties, especially BJP and CPM. Earlier, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nalin Kumar Kateel today warned the CPI-M that the Centre would intervene if BJP workers continued to be physically targeted in left-ruled Kerala and would face retaliation in other parts of the country as well.

He criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for using the platform of state youth festival being held in Kannur for reportedly politically attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kateel, an MP from Karnataka, also said the Centre would intervene if BJP workers continued to be physically targeted in the state.

He alleged that the CPI(M)-ruled state was now known for political killings while other states in the country focused on development and economic growth. The meeting, held here, discussed political violence allegedly unleashed by CPI(M) cadres against BJP workers in the state. Party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said BJP has emerged as a major force in the state and that was the reason why the party is “continuously targeted by both Congress-led UDF and LDF spearheaded by CPI-M.”

