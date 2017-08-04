BJP women wing demonstrate against LPG price hike

A large number of BJD women activists, including MLAs and ministers, participated in the dharna. (PTI)

The women wing of the ruling BJD today staged a demonstration opposing the Centre’s decision to hike the price of cooking gas and withdrawal of subsidy on LPG. A delegation of the Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) led by its president Pramila Malick submitted a memorandum to Governor SC Jamir addressed to the President of India against LPG price hike and withdrawal of all subsidies on cooking gas. The BJD Mahila wing urged the President to issue necessary direction to the Union Government which has recently taken decision to hike the price of LPG cylinders and end all subsidies on cooking gas.

A large number of BJD women activists, including MLAs and ministers, participated in the dharna. “The centre’s decision to withdraw LPG subsidy and hike the price of cylinders by Rs 4 every month would have adverse impact on the common people of our state,” Mallick said while addressing the gathering.