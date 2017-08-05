BJP will not succeed in making Congress-mukt Bharat: P Chidambaram

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. (PTI)

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not succeed in making Congress free India (Congress-mukt Bharat). While reacting on attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Gujarat, Chidambaram tweeted, “Abuse, false charges, suppression of protests and now violence: nevertheless, BJP will not succeed in making Congress-mukt Bharat.” “Why has national leadership of BJP not condemned the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s car?” he further tweeted. The Congress Party today said that the attack on Rahul Gandhi was a murderous attack by BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and both the parties believes in violence, intimidation and physical assaults on political opponents or leaders. Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media during the press conference, “I termed such attempt as a murderous attack by BJP and RSS on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. The Central Government and the state government are answerable to this. They are responsible for Rahul Gandhi’s security in upcoming election campaigning. Rahul Gandhi was under SPG protection when he was attack by boulder.” The Congress Party today staged protests across the nation over attack on party vice president Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Gujarat on Friday. The Congress workers staged protests in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad , Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal and Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai.

In Gatkopar, the Mumbai Youth Congress workers threw flowers inside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and shouted slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Rahul’s car was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, Rahul cornered Prime Minister Modi and said it was BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) way of politics. “In yesterday’s incident, BJP workers threw a stone at me which hit my personal security officer (PSO). This is Prime Minister Modi and BJP- RSS’s way of politics. What can I say?” Rahul told media. Indirectly referring to Prime Minister, Rahul said, “Why the one, who has done this, would condemn the incident?”

Following the attack, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, “Narendra Modi ji’s slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us…. We will put in all our might into the service of people.” Condemning the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that a senior officer has been appointed to investigate into the incident and assured that a strict action will be taken against the guilty. “I condemn the unfortunate attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. I have instructed officers to take strict action against those responsible. Govt has appointed Add DG rank officer to investigate in detail&will tk strict action against those found responsible (sic),” Rupani tweeted.