BJP will change Constitution, says MoS Anantkumar Hegde, mocks secularists

BJP would change the Constitution in the near future even as the party respects the word secular, says Union Minister of State Anantkumar Hegde.

BJP would change the Constitution in the near future even as the party respects the word secular, says Union Minister of State Anantkumar Hegde. He made this remark while addressing an event organised by the Brahman Yuva Parishad in Koppal district of Karnataka. Hegde also heaped scorn on ‘secularists’, saying they were like ‘people without parentage’. “There is a new culture now of secularists. If someone says I am a Muslim, or I am a Christian, or I am a Lingayat, or I am a Hindu, I feel very happy because he knows his roots. But these people who call themselves secularists, I don’t know what to call them,” said Hegde. “They are like people without parentage or who don’t know their bloodline. They don’t know themselves. They don’t know their parents, but they call themselves secular. If someone says I am secular, I get suspicious. I hope there are no secularists here,” he said.

“A few people say the Constitution mentions the word secular, so you have to agree. Because it’s there in the Constitution, we will respect it, but this will change in the near future. The Constitution has changed many times before. We are here and have come to change the Constitution. We will change it,” said the Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The remark by the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka that comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in the southern state sparked condemnation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who had said the BJP leader does not know parliamentary or political language.

Hegde is no stranger to controversies. A case was recently registered against him for allegedly using derogatory language against Siddaramaiah at Kittur in Belagavi district. He had been slapped with cases for his “hate speeches”, including one where he allegedly equated Islam with terrorism. Commenting on the Tipu Sultan Jayanti controversy in Karnataka, Hegde was also quoted as having said at a public meeting that it is a matter of time before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah starts making people celebrate “Kasab Jayanti.”, according to reports.