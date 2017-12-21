BJP will be ousted if polls happen now, says Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan

The BJP will be ousted from Maharashtra if polls are held now in the backdrop of a ‘strong public sentiment’ against the state and Central governments led by the saffron party, MPCC chief Ashok Chavan said today. (Express Photo)

The BJP will be ousted from Maharashtra if polls are held now in the backdrop of a ‘strong public sentiment’ against the state and Central governments led by the saffron party, MPCC chief Ashok Chavan said today. “There is a tremendous public angst against the BJP-led government, as seen from the Gujarat elections. If polls were to be held now, the BJP will be ousted and placed in the fourth spot,” Chavan said in a statement. “Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said his government has become more stable after the Gujarat elections. There is a tremendous public anger against the BJP-led government in Maharashtra and the Centre, as seen from the Gujarat results,” Chavan said.

Not a single section of society is happy with this government, he said. “Even BJP leaders, legislators and MPs are taking to street and agitating against their own government,” the former chief minister said. “Winds of change are blowing in the country and the Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, will defeat the BJP,” Chavan said.