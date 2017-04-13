BJP to work in coordination with allies in Goa: Manohar Parrikar

“Both Prime Minister Modi and party president Amit Shah were of the opinion that the BJP-led government should work in coordination with its alliance partners,” Parrikar told reporters last evening. (Reuters)

The BJP top brass has asked Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to take alliance partners into confidence in the decision making process. This was put across by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah during the meeting of NDA constituents held in New Delhi on Monday. BJP’s alliance partners Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had attended the meet. “Both Prime Minister Modi and party president Amit Shah were of the opinion that the BJP-led government should work in coordination with its alliance partners,” Parrikar told reporters last evening.

“They (Modi and Shah) were very clear that we can’t have everything of our choice. They are our coalition partners and we have to work with them,” he said. The CM said the coalition partners will be a part and parcel of the decision making process. Asked if MGP and GFP will extend support to BJP’s candidate for the President’s election due in July, he said, “It is always assumed that the alliance partner will support the candidate.”

Parrikar had earlier said that a meeting with alliance partners will be held on April 17 or 18 to adopt a Common Minimum Programme. “There are times when we have to match our agenda with that of alliance partners. Such meetings help to match the agenda,” he said.