BJP to P. Chidambaram: You need to give explanation of scams that took place under your watch

“If Chidambaram is criticising the demonetisation move and saying that Prime Minister Modi should accept his mistake, then does he believe that whatever happened between 2004 and 2014 under the Congress-led UPA government, were all in the national interest,” asked BJP leader Nalin Kohli. (Source: PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday asked former finance minister P. Chidambaram why so many scams had taken place under his watch and demanded an explanation for the same.

“If Chidambaram is criticising the demonetisation move and saying that Prime Minister Modi should accept his mistake, then does he believe that whatever happened between 2004 and 2014 under the Congress-led UPA government, were all in the national interest,” asked BJP leader Nalin Kohli.

“First, he should give an explanation as to how black money got generated in the UPA government. And what was their role in the generation. After giving an explanation to this he can demand explanation from others,” Kohli added.

You may also like to watch

Earlier today, Chidambaram said that Prime Minister Modi should admit that demonetisation had a flawed decision which has badly hit the people.

“Demonetisation is a measure which made 45 crore people like beggars and hassled middle class people for 45 days,” he said.