BJP to launch a Rath Yatra in every HP Assembly constituency

Gearing up for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP has decided to launch “Rath Yatras” in all the 68 Assembly constituencies in the state. The three day state executive meeting of party, which concluded here today, decided to intensify the mass contact programme to reach out to the voters. Briefing media, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said that women’s safety, corruption, law and order etc would be the main poll plank of the party. All cases of crime against women including the infamous Kotkhai rape and murder case would be raised, he said.

Dhumal said the credibility of the state police had touched rock bottom and people were demanding CBI probes in all sensitive cases. He alleged that the government was shielding the culprits and criminals and added that people were fed up and wanted change. He said that the BJP had targeted fifty plus seats in the 68-member assembly but as the situation is changing, the party may even win sixty plus seats. The vision document for the Assembly polls is under preparation and party has sought suggestions from various sections of the society, he said.

Besides local issues that have “completely eroded the credibility of the government”, the achievements of NDA government and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would factors steering the BJP to a landslide victory, Dhumal claimed. He asserted that the NDA government gave liberal assistance to Himachal, restored special category status and sanctioned developmental projects including 72 National Highway and four-laning projects. But the state government did not even prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), he claimed adding that the financial mismanagement have put the state into a debt trap and loans of the state government have mounted to Rs 50,000 crore. Earlier addressing the meeting the Union Health minister JP Nadda called upon the workers to tighten the belts and ensure a massive victory.

He listed the achievements of the NDA government and detailed the steps to detect the black money, passing of the GST Bill and a series of other schemes for the welfare of poor. Senior leader Ramlal also addressed the meeting. He urged the workers to highlight the achievements of the Modi government and actively participate in the mass contact programme.