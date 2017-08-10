BJP terms Ahmed Patel’s victory in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections as pyrrhic; says Congress won by default not by real numbers

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. (Image: PTI)

After senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel won in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes that the results would not alter any equations or lead to any re-alignments. However, a report by Indian Express states that some BJP leaders admitted to the embarrassment caused as the stakes in the election were high for both the parties. Speaking about the same, a BJP leader said, “There was no need of making this Rajya Sabha election such a big issue. You should not have raised the pitch when you were uncertain over its ending,” adding that the party was expected to contest two seats in Gujarat and win them.

While talking to the paper, the BJP leader highlighted an additional burden of winning third seat for an outsider. He was referring to Balwantsinh Rajput, who left the Congress party to join the BJP camp. However, on Wednesday, the saffron party put up a brave face saying that Balwantsinh Rajput’s loss to Patel did not embarrass the party at all. Speaking to Indian Express, BJP spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao said, “It is neither a shock nor an embarrassment. This is a pyrrhic victory for the Congress as the seat was won by default not by real numbers,’’

“By frantically managing a win in the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress created disaffection among its ranks and fissures will be available as the state goes to polls,” said a party leader. The ruling party has been exuding confidence of bagging three seats. Earlier, it tried doing the same by fielding extra candidates with having sufficient numbers in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh but did not succeed. However, the trick worked. In July last year, BJP won two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand with the help of some cross-voting.

In Gujarat, situation was much complex since the very beginning. The BJP kept on attacking the Congress for not showing any concern towards state’s flood-hit people as the party shifted 44 of its MLAs to Bengaluru.