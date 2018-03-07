BJP-TDP tussle has reached climax, decision on alliance soon: TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad

Naramalli Shivprasad, TDP MP from Chittoor. (Photo: Anil Sharma)

Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who has been protesting inside the Parliament demanding special-category status for Andhra Pradesh, today said the issue between the BJP and his party has come to a “climax” and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would soon take a call on the alliance.

“Most probably, there will be a conference with our leader (Naidu) today or tomorrow and a decision will be taken. The issue between both the parties has come to a climax as they have expressed what they can do and we have expressed what we want,” Sivaprasad told PTI.

Another TDP leader, Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh hit out at the BJP for not fulfilling provisions mentioned in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, asking if his party was demanding anything else other than those mentioned in the act.

“Till now, nothing pertaining to special status has been done by the NDA government. We do not have any other option than disrupting the Parliament sessions,” Ramesh told PTI.

Ramesh, however, refused to answer a query on the status of alliance between the parties.