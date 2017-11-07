BJP takes on Shiv Sena on its achievements in power in Maharashtra

Bhandari said the agriculture output has been increased to 12.5 per cent under the BJP rule. (PTI)

The BJP today suggested that its ally Shiv Sena’s “achievements” in Maharashtra in the last three years remained restricted only to’ disruption’.

Addressing reporters here, state chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said the BJP had formed the state government on its own strength and that Sena and others are just part of it.

He also listed out various development works being done by his party which is heading the coalition government with the Sena.

Referring to the completion of three years in office by the BJP-led NDA government in Maharashtra, Bhandari said the Sena should tell people about achievements of various departments being handled by their ministers.

“If you want to see the achievements of Sena then you have to find them in the ST bus strike, MIDC land sale, the health scenario, environmental issues and issues related to portfolios being held by that party (sic),” Bhandari said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur

Bhandari further said the BJP government’s efforts helped in improving the basic facilities and has also boosted agriculture and industrial growth over the last three years.

“Investment worth around Rs 40,000 crore has been pumped in the development of national highways in the state. Similarly, the work on Metro train gathered momentum in the state,” he said.

Bhandari said the agriculture output has been increased to 12.5 per cent under the BJP rule.

“Besides, Maharashtra is ranked number one in the country on the FDI front. Around 52 per cent (Rs 1,29,340 crore) of the total FDI in the country came into Maharashtra,” he said.