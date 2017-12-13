BJP takes on AAP, party’s special team to keep vigil on Delhi MCD graft, government

With an aim to check alleged issue of corruption in Delhi municipal corporations, BJP’s Delhi Unit will form a 12-member ‘anti-corruption team’.

The special team will keep an eye on corruption not just in MCDs but at every level, including the government, according to Indian Express report. This comes in the wake of "shadow cabinets" being formed by the Aam Aadmi Party in three BJP-ruled civic bodies, as part of the party's strategy to "expose the BJP". "One councillor from each MCD zone will be part of the anti-corruption team. The aim is to keep an eye on corruption at every level — from MCD to government. Instances of corruption will be made public and efforts will be made to ensure that the corrupt are brought to book," a senior BJP leader said.

Earlier this month, the AAP had alleged that civic bodies had become “dens of corruption” under the BJP. The so-called AAP cabinets headed by three MLAs to look at the corruption in each municipal corporation, the AAP’s shadow cabinets were meant look at health, education, gardening and cleaning, and roads.

“They have constituted these shadow cabinets to check wrongdoing in MCDs. Why just the MCDs? What about corruption in the government? All three MCDs are led by the BJP. Despite that, our party had constituted a three-member task force in each MCD to ensure that the measures which were part of our poll manifesto are implemented. This was done at the Delhi BJP level. The anti-corruption committee will look at corruption at every level, be it in the MCD or the state government,” the BJP leader said.

Earlier on July 4, the BJPs Delhi unit had formed “task forces” to monitor functioning of the three municipal corporations ruled by it and deliver on the promises made by it in the run-up to the civic body elections in April. The three-membered task forces for South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations will help the municipal leaders in implementation of the partys Sankalp Patra (manifesto) issued before polls, said a Delhi BJP statement. Manoj Tiwari, the president of the partys city unit, today announced the names of members of the task forces for SDMC, NDMC and EDMC.

The SDMC task force comprised Radheshyam Sharma, Shyam Sharma (ex mayor) and Kusum Khatri. The NDMC task force members are Mahender Nagpal, Pravesh Wahi and Mira Aggarwal. Ram Narain Dubey, Mehak Singh and Mahender Ahuja are members of the EDMC task force.