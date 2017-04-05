BJP takes jibe on Samajwadi Party-Congress combine on farm loan waiver

On one hand, Rahul Gandhi has termed it as a step in the right direction, while Akhilesh (Yadav) has not endorsed his views and alleged that crores of farmers have been duped. (PTI)

The BJP today took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition in Uttar Pradesh, saying both the parties differed in their opinions on the decision of the Yogi Adityanath government to waive farm loans. Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “It seems there is a difference of opinion among the constituents of the SP-Congress alliance. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi has termed it as a step in the right direction, while Akhilesh (Yadav) has not endorsed his views and alleged that crores of farmers have been duped.

“It seems that the knots of the coalition are gradually opening up, though Akhilesh has said the SP-Congress combine would continue.” Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to waive the loans of small and marginalised farmers, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday tweeted, “The promise was to completely waive the loans, and not putting any limit. Crores of farmers have been duped by fixing the upper limit as Rs 1 lakh. The poor farmers have been deceived.”

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, while reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government’s move, today tweeted, “Congress supports loan waiver for farmers bt this is only partial relief. Central Gov must respond to ease distress of farmers across country (sic).” Endorsing the loan waiver, Rahul further said (in his tweet), “A partial relief for UP farmers. A step in right direction. @INCIndia has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress. I’m happy that BJP has finally been forced to see reason.”

Rahul then went on to say, “But let’s not play politics with our farmers who are suffering across the country. The Central Govt must have a national response to the widespread distress & not discriminate amongst states (sic).” Delivering on BJP’s poll promise to farmers in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet yesterday decided to waive their crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, totalling a staggering Rs 36,359 crore, at its very first meeting.

The move will benefit over 2.15 crore farmers, besides seven lakh others who had secured loans which turned into non-performing assets (NPAs). The Yogi Adityanath cabinet decided to float Kisan Rahat Bonds for raising Rs 36,359 crore to waive the loans of small and marginal farmers who account for 92.5 per cent of the 2.30 lakh farmers in the state. The decision was taken over a fortnight after Adityanath took over the reins of the state on March 19 after the BJP and its allies stormed to power in the 403-member Assembly capturing 325 seats, an over three-fourths majority.