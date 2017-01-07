BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh Municipal Polls with 30 wards, Congress 4, Independent 1

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday recorded a decisive victory in the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections, winning 30 seats in the 35-member civic body. (Source: AP)

Following its victories in local body polls in parts of country such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chandigarh, with the demonetisation policy as one of the main campaign planks, Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday recorded a decisive victory in the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections, winning 30 seats in the 35-member civic body. Congress somehow managed to win 4 seat and the remaining 1 was taken by an independent contestant.

BJP’s Maalti Ganwar won the Mandaw Nagar council President post and 12 ward commissioners of the party has marked victory in the district whereas Prabha Panaria has won the Amarkantak council President post with 11 ward commissioners winning from the district.

Earlier BJP had also marked a remarkable victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Election that happened in December last year. Here 20 out of 26 seats were swapped by the ruling party and 1 by its alliance in the state Shiromani Akali Dal. Congress managed to secure only 4 seats here. After winning the Municipal Elections, BJP President Amit Shah extended his greeting to the party workers and said that people have approved the demonetisation move and this victory is the sign for the same.

BJP president Amit Shah, who had kicked off the campaign last month asking voters to vote not for local candidates but for Modi, tweeted that the “landslide win in Chandigarh is yet another instance of people reposing their faith in BJP’s development politics and PM Modi’s vision”.