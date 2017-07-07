BJP supporters damaged Indira Gandhi’s statue in Muzaffarnagar: Congress

The same was done to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in Mirzapur last month,” Congress spokesperson Krishnakant Pandey said. (Representative Image: PTI)

A statue of ex-prime minister Indira Gandhi was found damaged in Muzaffarnagar last night, the Congress said here today and blamed BJP supporters for it. “The statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi was damaged in Muzaffarnagar by people owing allegiance to the BJP. The same was done to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in Mirzapur last month,” Congress spokesperson Krishnakant Pandey said here. “By doing so, they are only showing their petty mentality,” he said. Congress sources said the district unit of the party has taken up the matter with the authorities there. Pandey said Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar will go to Muzaffarnagar tomorrow to look into the matter. “Those who damaged Indira Gandhi’s statue appear to have forgotten that BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had termed her Durga,” he said.

Pandey said no one can forget the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the freedom struggle of the country and only those who have nothing to show as their contribution in the history are resorting to such practices.

He said the incident has agitated the partymen there and they will give a reply to the perpetrators through non-violent means. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP.