BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa caught giving money to farmer’s kin ahead of Karnataka bypolls; S Prakash denies allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa became the centre of controversy after a video of the unit president giving Rs 1 lakh to the family of a deceased farmer went viral. The video published by ANI shows Yeddyurappa giving Rs 1 lakh to the family of a farmer who had committed suicide in Gundlupet constituency in Karnataka which is all set to go for bypoll elections soon. Yedyurrappa is seen handing over 50 notes of Rs 2,000 to the family in Vaddarahosahalli village in Gundlupet.

As per a report published by News18.com, the BJP state chief visited the resident of Chikkamada Shetty, the deceased farmer who committed suicide at the age of 51 after being unable to repay the loan of Rs 7 lakh taken for drilling bore wells. Distributing money ahead of the elections was questioned by the Congress party calling it to be a violation of the moral code of conduct. However, BJP had defended Yeddyurrappa by saying that they had gone their just to offer condolence to the family. The familys was under a critical financial condition as the farmer’s widow was worried about raising her two children and thus the state chief decided to help them, said S Prakash, BJP’s state spokesperson.

While no official complaint has been registered with the election commission in this regards, but Congress along with its state working president has deemed this action a violation of model code of conduct that has implemented ahead of the Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypoll.