BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for accusing them, RSS for attack on his convoy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for holding the saffron party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for the attack on his convoy in Gujarat and said it is incorrect to blame anyone without any concrete proof. “To randomly blame anyone, be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not correct. He should first try to understand the Sangh; to say anything without understanding is incorrect,” BJP leader Prabhat Jha told ANI. Jha added that such statements made by the Congress indicates that they are frustrated and upset after being de-throned by the people across the nation. Earlier on Saturday, Rahul cornered Prime Minister Modi and said it was the BJP and the RSS way of politics to physically attack their oponents.”In yesterday’s incident, the BJP workers threw stones at me which hit my personal security officer (PSO). This is Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-RSS’s way of politics. What can I say?” Rahul told media.

Indirectly referring to the Prime Minister, Rahul said, “Why the one, who has done this, would condemn the incident?” Rahul’s car was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in Gujarat, leading to the Congressmen holding the BJP responsible for the attack. Following this, the Congress party workers staged the protest on Saturday in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal and Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai. The Mumbai Youth Congress workers threw flowers inside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Ghatkopar and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.