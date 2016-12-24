BJP shouldn’t exploit memorial launch for civic polls: Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam said the event should not be used for politics with an eye on Mumbai civic polls, due early next year. (Express photo)

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam today said he expected the ruling BJP not to politicise the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj off Mumbai coast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone tomorrow.

Nirupam said the event should not be used for politics with an eye on Mumbai civic polls, due early next year. Last year the BJP-led government conducted Bhumi-Pujan of memorial of Dr B R Ambedkar with an eye on Bihar Assembly polls, but the actual work had not begun even now, he alleged.

In 2012 BJP announced a grand statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but the project had not made any progress, he said. When people are hassled with cash crunch due to demonetisation, was expenditure of Rs 77 crore on tomorrow’s function justified, the Congress leader asked.

Most projects launched by the NDA government lacked necessary funding and the government should complete the Metro projects (in Mumbai and Pune) within a specific time, he said.

Last year Metro 2 phase work was launched in Mumbai but the work was yet to start, he alleged.