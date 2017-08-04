BJP says ‘will uphold constitutional tradition’ in Rajya Sabha

BJP leader Bhupendar Yadav told ANI that “the count of BJP MP’s in Parliament has increased. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said as a single largest party in Rajya Sabha it would uphold the constitutional, parliamentary and democratic traditions in the Upper House. BJP leader Bhupendar Yadav told ANI that “the count of BJP MP’s in Parliament has increased. So we should expect BJP is going to raise the level of democracy in the Parliament”.

With the election of BJP nominee Sampathiya Uikey to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has become the single-largest party in the Upper House. The saffron party overtook the Congress party which has now become the second largest party in the Rajya Sabha. The BJP now has 58 members against 57 of the Congress.