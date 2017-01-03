BJP says it will win 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh

“In UP the BJP is far ahead. We were aiming for two-third majority even before demonetisation. The latest reports we are getting have given us the confidence that our tally will exceed 300 seats,” he told reporters. (PTI)

The BJP will win more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh, central Power Minister and party leader Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. “In UP the BJP is far ahead. We were aiming for two-third majority even before demonetisation. The latest reports we are getting have given us the confidence that our tally will exceed 300 seats,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, BJP took potshots at the ruling Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, saying people in the politically crucial state are tired of misgovernance in the last 15 years and want an alternative this time.

BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said only the saffron party can cater to the needs of the people, who are fed up of the corrupt regime in the state that has miserably failed in maintaining the law and order.

You May Also Like To Watch This:





“‘Bua’ (Mayawati) and ‘Babua’ (Akhilesh) have already lost the fight for power as they have betrayed Uttar Pradesh, its farmers and youth,” BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told ANI. He added that people voted for Akhilesh Yadav with a lot of hope in 2012.

“During these five years, there were many murder cases…So, there is no law and order in the state. I think Akhilesh is entirely responsible for this,” he added. “Rural areas do not have clean drinking water, health facilities are declining, electricity is nowhere to be seen and education system is not improving. The people are sick and tired of the family feud. Now, they want to get rid of this family feud,” he said.

The Yadavs have plunged their party into a crisis just as Uttar Pradesh gets ready to vote. However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav met his father and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter’s residence here amid speculations of a patch-up on the cards. (ANI) Ends TK/AS