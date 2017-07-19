BJP says Congress plotting conspiracy to disrupt Parliament, exposes dossier of disruption

The Congress always tries to plot conspiracies to politicise issues like cow protection and mob lynching:, says BJP

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said that the party is trying to interrupt the Parliament session and termed the documents placed by it as a ‘dossier of disruption’. “The Congress is trying to interrupt the Parliament Monsoon session. The key points Congress mentioned in the documents to be discussed in the Parliament is not the ‘key’ claimed by the party’s internal strategy team. I would call it a conspiracy to put a lock in the development story of India. I would call this the ‘dossier of disruption’,” BJP leader Sambit Patra said while addressing the media. He further said that the grand old party always tries to plot conspiracies to politicise issues like cow protection and mob lynching.

“The Congress always tries to plot conspiracies to politicise issues like cow protection and mob lynching. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been strict on mob lynching cases in the name of cow protection and has condemned it thrice,” Patra said as reported by ANI.

Earlier in the day, members of the Opposition belonging to the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha after the House met at 12 noon after the first adjournment.