BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Haryana yet to discontinue interviews in government recruitment

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh. (PTI)

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh are among about 10 states which are yet to discontinue the process of interview for recruitment on lower-level posts in government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed today. In a written reply, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said 18 states and seven union territories have discontinued the practice. “Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are yet to decide about discontinuation of interview in the recruitment on lower-level posts,” he said.

For Sikkim and Meghalaya, he said, they have not adopted the process of discontinuation of interview. However, information regarding the state of Nagaland is not available, he said. “Further, it has been informed by the state of Odisha that steps have already been taken to implement scrapping of interview system concerning junior level posts (Group B and C) of all departments,” the minister said. Singh said the objective of discontinuation of interview in selection process at lower level posts is to curb corruption, more objective selection in transparent manner and substantially easing the problems of poor aspirants.

He said the union territory administration of Daman and Diu has informed that the scrapping of the interview process has benefited them economically by way of of savings on account of non-application of travelling allowance or daily allowance and other expenditure involved in calling candidates for interview. “Further, Union territory administration of Lakshadweep has informed that local aspirants have economically benefited from this initiative of the government,” the minister said.