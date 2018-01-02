BJP, RSS to hold coordination meeting in Ujjian from tomorrow

The meeting was called to deliberate and discuss the state of national economy, political situation in the country and relations with neighbouring nations, they said. (Source: IE)

A three-day coordination meeting of the BJP and the RSS will be held in Ujjain from tomorrow with party chief Amit Shah and top Sangh officials likely to attend. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates such as Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sahakar Bharati, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat and Laghu Udyog Bharti will present their reports on the government’s polices during the meeting, sources in the Sangh said. The meeting was called to deliberate and discuss the state of national economy, political situation in the country and relations with neighbouring nations, they said.

A senior office bearer in one of the Sangh-affiliated organisations said the meeting assumes significance as it is being called just few weeks ahead of the Union budget. Sources also indicated that there may be deliberations on the recent results of the state assembly elections, especially Gujarat. Besides BJP chief Amit Shah, senior Sangh office bearers — Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi (number two in the RSS hierarchy), Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopal (RSS joint general secretaries), are expected to attend the meeting.