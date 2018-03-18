‘BJP-RSS modern day Kauravas, Congress humble Pandavas’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at Narendra Modi govt

The second and last day of the 84th Congress plenary session belonged to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Upping the ante against the Narendra Modi government, Gandhi slammed it as “modern-day Kauravas”.

The second and last day of the 84th Congress plenary session belonged to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Upping the ante against the Narendra Modi government, Gandhi slammed it as “modern-day Kauravas”. He referred to the battle of Kurukshetra centuries ago to hit out at the BJP-RSS regime in the country. And, he was quick enough to point out that Congress resembles the Pandavas in this case, and will fight for the truth. “Centuries ago there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas BJP and RSS are designed to fight for power, like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for truth,” said Rahul while addressing Congress workers at the session. He added that the BJP is only interested in the politics of hate.

Gandhi even took a jibe at PM Modi’s name asking what does “Modi” actually mean. Gandhi said the name Modi symbolises the collusion between India’s biggest crony capitalists and the prime minister of India. “Modi gives Modi Rs 30,000 crores of your money and in turn, Modi gives Modi money for marketing Modi and fighting elections,” Rahul Gandhi said as he mocked cases against Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. Raising his voice against demonetisation, GST, unemployment and the plight due to these issues, Rahul Gandhi said that BJP has made the common man suffer in the country. He said while the BJP is the voice of an organisation and Congress is the voice of the nation.

The Congress president raked up the issue of corruption during BJP rule. “Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth? Today, the corrupt and powerful control the conversation in the country,” added Rahul. He attacked the PM claiming the latter diverts people’s attention and jumps from one event to another from “Gabbar Singh tax” to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues.

Putting forth the ideas of Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, Rahul Gandhi hailed the Congress saying it is the party which understands deeply that Congress is for truth. India expects more from Congress party because it holds it to a higher standard than any other party, said Rahul Gandhi. “Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice,” added the Congress president.