BJP ridicules Congress’ charges, claims PM Modi & Amit Shah have no link with Mahesh Shah

Over fresh attacks by the Congress party, alleging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of having links with Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, who had recently declared tons of black money under IDS, the Bharatiya Janata Party, today, ridiculed the charges stating that the Prime Minister or the party president have no connection whatsoever with the corrupt businessman.

Addressing the media, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the opposition party, claiming that bringing false, ungrounded allegations has become a common slyness of the Congress party. The Union Minister also stated Congress as the patron of corrupt and corruptions and BJP had also warned the Rahul Gandhi-led party of legal actions for bringing alse charges.