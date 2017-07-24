BJP responsible for anarchy in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said there was “anarchy” in Uttar Pradesh and held the ruling BJP responsible for the situation. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today said there was “anarchy” in Uttar Pradesh and held the ruling BJP responsible for the situation. Addressing party workers at the SP headquarters here, the former chief minister said the BJP was answerable for the “anarchy” that has spread across the state. “There is anarchy in the state. BJP should answer why it is so. The state government cannot hide its failure by blaming bureaucracy for creating hindrance in development works,” said Yadav. “The people of the state will not go by false statements of their (BJP) leaders now as they have understood the reality of the BJP,” he said. The SP supremo exhorted the party workers to propagate the party’s ideology and protest against any “anti-people move” being carried out in their areas. “In BJP’s regime, people will not get any respite. It was SP which thought about people’s welfare and launched a number of developmental and welfare schemes for them,” he said, and went on to cite various schemes for youths, women and minorities launched during previous SP regime.