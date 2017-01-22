BJP releases second list of six candidates for Uttarakhand elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of six candidates for upcoming Uttarakhand elections. (AP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the second list of six candidates for upcoming Uttarakhand elections. The list includes Munna Singh Chauhan from Bajpur, Shri Vinod Chamoli from Dharampur, Govind Singh Bisht from Bhimtal, Jogendra Routela from Haldwani and Diwan Singh Bisht from Ramnagar.

The BJP, earlier on January 17 declared the first list of 64 candidates for Uttarakhand. In the first list, the prominent faces included Yashpal Arya from Bajpur, Harak Singh Rawat Kotdwar, ex-MP Satpal Maharaj from Chaubattakhal.

The polling for all 70 constituencies will be held in the state on February 15 in a single phase.