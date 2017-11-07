BJP releases sarcastic video on ‘how corrupt politicians lost as the nation won after demonetisation’; watch

The video is now going viral on social media. (Photo from video)

On the eve of its first anniversary of note ban (demonetisation), BJP has released a video claiming ‘how corrupt politicians lost as the nation won after demonetisation’. In the video, a woman is shown in the character of a corrupt politician. The politician looks so frustrated over PM Narendra Modi’s announcement on note ban. The video is now going viral on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 last year announced the demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in a bid to combat corruption, black money, terrorism and fake currency. The video sarcastically takes on the corrupt politicians who were upset over the note ban decision.

Here is the video; watch:-

Watch how corrupt politicians lost as the nation won after demonetisation. #DemoWins pic.twitter.com/fUDvxv1nR4 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 7, 2017

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called demonetisation a “watershed moment” while former premier Manmohan Singh said it was a “reckless step”, as party rivals clashed on the eve of its first anniversary of note ban.

While the BJP has announced “anti-black money” day tomorrow with its leaders fanning out across the country to highlight the measure’s “successes”, the Congress and other opposition parties sought to corner the government by saying they would be observing “black day” in protest against the note ban and “unparallelled damage” it caused to the country and the economy.