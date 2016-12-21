BJP rejects Rahul Gandhi’s charges, says PM Narendra Modi as pure as river Ganga

Ravi Shankar Prasad says baseless allegations were levelled to divert attention from the alleged involvement of Congressmen in AgustaWestland case. (ANI)

Hours after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi levelled serious charges of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP hit back at him and the corruption, saying that the former has led his party to a series of disastrous defeats and has therefore levelled baseless allegations in his sadness. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pure as the river Ganga, BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, stressed that the baseless allegations were levelled to divert attention from the alleged involvement of Congressmen in AgustaWestland case.

Hitting out at the previous Congress governments in the Centre, he added that history of the Congress “stinks with corruption” and that the saga of Congress governmnet is to promote looters of public money and to protect them: Ravi Shankar Prasad. Pointing out that not a word was spoken by the Congress vice president on the series of stinking corruption which had become integral part of Manmohan Singh’s Govt, he said that the Congress did not spare the sky, space, land, under the land and even sea in corruption.

Earlier in the day, in a fresh attack at the Narendra Modi government’s demonetisation policy, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister saying that that the ban on notes was not aimed at stopping the flow of black money in the country, but wastargeted against 99% poor and middle class of the country. Rahul Gandhi also alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was involved in the Sahara scam. Gandhi claimed that in six months employees of Sahara company had paid money to Modi, nine times, the records of which are with the Income Tax department.

Giving details of the transactions, the Congress vice president stated that, as per record, Sahara, in 2013, had given Modi Rs 2.5 crore on October 30, Rs 5 crore on November 12, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, Rs 5 cr on November 29, Rs 5 cr on Dec 6, Dec 19, and in 2014, Rs 5 cr in January 13, Jan 28 & 22 Feb. The IT department had raided Sahara company on 22 November, 2014. The total amounts to Rs 40 crore.