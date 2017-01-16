BJP reacts to Rahul Gandhi barbs against Naredra Modi, dubs Congress leader ‘frustrated’

Soon after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, a stung Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted and said that Congress has become a shinking ship. (Source: PTI)

Soon after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, a stung Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted and said that Congress has become a shinking ship and the allegations he levelled today were nothing but his frustration as many senior party leaders are now joining the saffron camp. Replying to the allegations made by Congress VP earlier today, BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said, “the Congress Vice President could sense defeat in the coming polls and was levelling baseless allegations in frustration.”

Sharma also said the Congress under the current leadership was not the same party which led India to freedom, referring to scams that happened in Congress regime including coal, 2G and CWG scams. He also suggested that Rahul Gandhi should not compare the Congress that he is leading with that under Mahatma Gandhi. Then, it was a movement and Gandhi sought its dissolution after independence, Sharma added further.

Further commenting upon Rahul’s remark on the Khadi row, Sharma said, “While BJP has already made its stand clear over the issue, what needs to be noted that it is Congress which misused Gandhi’s name all these years. It never promoted his works and only looted the public money.”

Lastly taking a dig at Rahul’s reference to his party symbol of hand, Sharma said it indulged in looting the country with both hands for decades.

Sharma has also accused Rahul with citing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MNREGA) to pitch his party’s pro-poor credentials. He said that the Congress leader is misleading people. Sharma also claimed that the scheme was first thought of by the last NDA government which had come out with ‘grain for work’ exercise.