BJP President Amit Shah’s visit will bring political change in Tamil Nadu, says Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. (Image: Twitter)

BJP President Amit Shah’s three-day visit to Tamil Nadu from August 22 would “change” the political scenario in the state, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan said today. During his visit to Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore, Shah would hold discussions with party office bearers, he told reporters here. “There will be a political change after his visit. And not a change of government…” Radhakrishnan said without elaborating. On the demand for exemption of Tamil Nadu from NEET, he said it would not augur well for the future of students in the state.

The exemption would be disadvantageous to the future career of the students in the state, Radhakrishnan said. The state government should see that the students, especially from rural areas, be on par with students in other states and compete in entrance and eligibility tests at national level, he said.