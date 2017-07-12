BJP president Amit Shah slams economic pundits over jobless growth criticism; here is what he said

Shah disagreed with the use of the word “legend” in the book’s title for Modi, and said a man who worked in simple manner like a Karyakarta (worker). (ANI)

BJP chief Amit Shah today lauded the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his government has shown the country that it is working for the benefit of all – from industry to agriculture, village to city and to the welfare of the whole society – by implementing economic reforms. Taking on the economic pundits, the BJP chief said they still search for opportunities to say that the country has jobless growth while warning them if employment is only confined to jobs than it will not be good for the country.

“I want to bring their (economic pundits) focus on Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana through which self-employment to 7 cr 28 lakh poor unemployed was given,” he said while speaking at the launch of a coffee table book, ‘The Making of a Legend’, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Earlier, when new government was elected, Shah said, “it was asked whether you want to work for the development of industries (udyog) or farmers….for village or city…whether you will bring economic reforms or focus on welfare society,” but the Modi government after coming to power has shown how work can be done for all-round development of the country. “Our government showed how reforms can be brought while uplifting the lives of poor,” he added.

In the event, Shah disagreed with the use of the word “legend” in the book’s title for Modi, and said he is a man who worked in simple manner like a Karyakarta (worker). Author Bindeshwar Pathak — the founder of Sulabh International — said after Mathatma Gandhi no other leader focused much on cleanliness like Modi. According to ANI, he said, in last three years 13,000 villages were electrified and also promised that by 2018 there will be no village without electricity.

He also traced Modi’s focus on self-employment and skill development to his rule in Gujarat where he was chief minister for over 12 years. Between 2006 and 2012, Modi had focused on solving the crisis of Gujarat’s falling water table and many regions came out of the “dark zone” due to his efforts, according to PTI.