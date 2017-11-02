BJP President Amit Shah condoles killing of youth wing leader Gowhar Hussain Bhat

BJP president Amit Shah(PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah today condoled the death of a leader of the party’s youth wing, Gowhar Hussain Bhat, who was allegedly killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. The body of Bhat, aged 30, was recovered from an orchard in Kiloora with his throat slit. A resident of Bongam area in Shopian, he was the district president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Shah said terrorists cannot stop the youth from choosing a better future.

“Pained to learn about the brutal murder of our @BJYM District President Gowhar Ahmed in Shopian, J&K. My deepest condolences to his family. Terrorists must realise that they cannot stop the youth of the valley from choosing a better future for themselves,” Shah wrote in a series of tweets. BJP stands firmly with the family of martyr Gowhar Ahmed in this moment of immense grief, Shah tweeted.