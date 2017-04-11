BJP Parliamentary Party to meet on Tuesday morning

With the budget session ending on April 12, the ruling party is expected to chalk out the strategy to counter opposition as well as extract maximum out of two remaining days.

BJP Parliamentary party will be meeting this morning. The meet will take place at 9.30 am. Key leaders are expected to be present in the meeting. With the budget session ending on April 12, the ruling party is expected to chalk out the strategy to counter opposition as well as extract maximum out of two remaining days.

The Opposition in the Lok Sabha yesterday had sought stringent action against BJP leader Tarun Vijay for his purported racial remarks, even as the government assured there would be no discrimination based on caste or colour. Meanwhile, setting their sight on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, top NDA leaders had pledged to work unitedly to win a second term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted his “strong” leadership was required for India’s progress.

Leaders of 33 NDA constituents also adopted a resolution endorsing Modi’s leadership and his government’s policies, while resolving to strengthen the alliance by expanding its base, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters. Replying to a question as to whether presidential election also came up for discussion, Jaitley said,”It was not on the agenda.”

Replying to an identical question, TDP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said NDA partners will collectively take a call on that whenever the issue was deliberated upon. All NDA constituents hailed the performance of the Modi government, especially the leadership of the Prime Minister, Jaitley told reporters.

“The NDA allies also passed a resolution to work together to win a second term under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi in 2019,” he said.

The Minister said the ruling alliance has expanded its support base in the last three years during which its popularity and acceptability has also gone up.

Echoing similar sentiments, Naidu said,”India will be the only country which will have double digit growth and this is only possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said the NDA allies are committed to working in tandem to win the 2019 elections under Modi’s leadership.

The meeting began with the inaugural address by BJP President Amit Shah. His speech was followed by those of SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal, TDP supremo Naidu and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who has often targeted the Modi government and BJP, was also present and addressed the gathering.

PDP leader and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti could not attend the meeting and a representative deputised for her.

The meeting, only the second such gathering of NDA constituents since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, was also attended by the new friends the coalition has won over in Goa and north-eastern states.

Both Jaitley and Naidu unanimously identified “clean and corruption-free governance” provided by the Modi dispensation as its biggest achievement.

Today, under the able leadership of Modi, India’s presence is being felt and acknowledged at the global level. Countrymen across the world feel proud about being Indian, Naidu said.

