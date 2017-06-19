BJP Parliamentary Board to meet to finalise presidential nominee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting. (Reuters)

The BJP Parliamentary Board, the party’s highest decision-making body, will meet today to take a decision on its presidential nominee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the meeting. It is not clear whether the board will announce its candidate today as a party leader said it may authorise Shah to take a call.

The Board members will be briefed about the consultation undertaken by a three-member party committee with allies and opposition parties. The committee members include union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, who are also the members of the Board.