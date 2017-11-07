BJP or Congress? Whoever wins social media battle may win Himachal Assembly elections too; here is why

It’s a very high-octane electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh. (Photos from PTI and logos)

It’s a very high-octane electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh. According to Election Commission of India’s notification, each candidate contesting the poll will have to maintain a separate account of poll expenses, which have been capped at a maximum of Rs 28 lakh for Himachal Pradesh. But, it’s a bitter truth that this amount is nothing! If people who contested polls in the past are to be believed then the poll expense of a particular candidate may touch even Rs 1 crore. Reportedly, there are several unrecorded transactions that take place during election campaigning, but these are allegations only.

But notably, this time social media is playing a big role in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.

On social media, fake news, true news, slogans, images, quotes, etc are being circulated in order to secure electoral victory. There is no ban on these activities. Social media is flooded with fake news, cutting pasting, etc. People are supporting, writing comments, sharing photos of the leaders supported by them. Most of the leaders are heavily using social media for campaigning.

As soon as there is any rally or election campaign programme, it’s pics, quotes and other stuff get uploaded to Facebook and WhatsApp. Many leaders have employed a team for social media campaigning and to handle their FB, WhatsApp and other social media accounts to garner support for their candidature in this crucial electoral battle. In this Himachal elections, social media is emerging as the kingmaker! Let’s see which party emerges as the winner – BJP or Congress!

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 9 as the hill state set to witness an intense battle between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP.

The results will be declared on December 18.

The candidate will have to submit the election expenses to the returning officer within a period of 30 days after the declaration of results.