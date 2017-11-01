BJP on Kerala Love Jihad: People trying to establish Islamic State are radicalising youths

“Some terrorists in India are trying to establish Islamic State in Kerala, they are receiving funds from foreign countries,” BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said

Speaking on the recent Love-Jihad case, Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday claimed that the case is linked to terror organisation ISIS. “Some terrorists in India are trying to establish Islamic State in Kerala, they are receiving funds from foreign countries,” BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said reacting to a report by India Today.

So far, five people have been arrested by police for suspected link with ISIS, PTI had earlier reported quoting police officials. The accused have been charged under sections 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They will be produced before the Thalassery Sessions court later in the day, he added. Three men hailing from Chakkarakkal and Valappattinam in the district were arrested yesterday, police said.

News agency PTI reports that National Investigation Agency is probing cases of disappearance of at least 21 people who had left Kerala under mysterious circumstances over a period of time and are suspected to have joined the ISIS. Among the 21 people missing, 17 were from Kasaragod and four from Palakkad. They include four women and three child.

